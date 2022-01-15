Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Drops By 84.6%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $3.15 on Friday. United Malt Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.
United Malt Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.