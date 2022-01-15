Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Drops By 84.6%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $3.15 on Friday. United Malt Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

