Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Grows By 1,775.0%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,775.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVHY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.91) to €14.10 ($16.02) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.