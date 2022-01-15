Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Decreases By 59.7%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 864.63. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 113,524 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17,657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

