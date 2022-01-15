Short Interest in WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Decreases By 50.0%

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TVTV opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About WhereverTV Broadcasting
