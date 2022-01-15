Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Expands By 235.0%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 235.0% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.02. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YARIY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

