Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Expands By 235.0%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 235.0% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.02. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
