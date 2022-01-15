Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Grows By 136.0%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the December 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

