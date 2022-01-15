Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Grows By 136.0%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the December 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
