Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Grows By 136.0%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the December 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $108.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

