Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Price Target Cut to €28.00

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($34.09) to €28.00 ($31.82) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMEGF. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

SMEGF opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

