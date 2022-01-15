Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $621.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

