Signata (SATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.96 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and $167,164.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

