Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given New CHF 360 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sika from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sika has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.80.

SXYAY opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. Sika has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

