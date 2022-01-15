Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Shares Down 0.6%

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 12,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 26,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 1.47% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

