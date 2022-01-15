Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)’s share price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 11,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

