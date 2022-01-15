Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.21 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

