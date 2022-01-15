Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.26 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $543.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $636.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.68 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

