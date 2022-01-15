Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

