Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after purchasing an additional 644,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $9,109,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 22.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 271.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

ARCC stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

