Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 500 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $704.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.86. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $435.77 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

