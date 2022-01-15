Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 603 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.