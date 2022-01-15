Skba Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Rudius Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.51.

IFF stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

