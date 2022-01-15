Skba Capital Management LLC Buys 23,250 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Kontoor Brands accounts for about 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 437,384 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 270,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 236,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

NYSE:KTB opened at $51.04 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

