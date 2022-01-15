Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 3.2% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $15,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

NYSE:NTR opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

