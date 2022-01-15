SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Price Up 5.3%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $42.33. Approximately 991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 319,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

SKYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 410,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SkyWest by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,844,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,735,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

