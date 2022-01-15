Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) PT Raised to GBX 160

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 160 ($2.17) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, lowered their price target on shares of Smartspace Software from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LON SMRT opened at GBX 75 ($1.02) on Friday. Smartspace Software has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.58). The company has a market cap of £21.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.33.

In related news, insider Philip Wood purchased 11,000 shares of Smartspace Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($13,438.31).

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, and workplace analytics.

