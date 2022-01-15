SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 202.8% from the December 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SMCAY stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. SMC has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.86.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

