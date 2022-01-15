Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

