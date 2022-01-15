Solanium (SLIM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.48 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a market cap of $99.54 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00063216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00077928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.50 or 0.07722040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,190.49 or 1.00020480 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069447 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

