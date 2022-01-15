SolFarm Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (TULIP)

SolFarm (CURRENCY:TULIP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. SolFarm has a market cap of $12.94 million and $1.51 million worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for about $15.88 or 0.00036656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SolFarm has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00063617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00077189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.26 or 0.07736342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,358.11 or 1.00091712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008425 BTC.

SolFarm Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

Buying and Selling SolFarm

