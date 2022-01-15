SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Down 7.2%

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.45. 8,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,355,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLGC shares. started coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $18,413,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $27,258,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $11,465,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

