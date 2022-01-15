Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

SON stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

