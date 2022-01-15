Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SONVY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. Sonova has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

