SORA Validator Token (VAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,180.00

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $172,093.97 and $12,180.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SORA Validator Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,297.35 or 0.99942355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00092372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043135 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.46 or 0.00765104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 408,338 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SORA Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SORA Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.