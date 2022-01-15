Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.23. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 26,417 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

