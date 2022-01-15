Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.81

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.81 and traded as high as $55.80. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 17,802 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $494.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 36,140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

