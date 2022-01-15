SouthState Corp Acquires New Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,372,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.88 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

