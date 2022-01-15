SouthState Corp Acquires New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

