SouthState Corp Buys New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after buying an additional 992,149 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 468,949 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,129 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

