SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 816,666 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

Global Payments stock opened at $150.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

