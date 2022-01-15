SouthState Corp Makes New $145,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $138,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $104.98 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.93.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

