SouthState Corp Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after acquiring an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

