SouthState Corp Takes Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after buying an additional 117,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

