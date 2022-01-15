S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.90.

SPGI stock opened at $432.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

