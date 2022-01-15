Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) shares traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35. 2,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

SNMSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

