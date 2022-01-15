Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Spirit Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $53,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

