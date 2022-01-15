Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Short Interest Down 55.8% in December

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the December 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.61. 2,795,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,246. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 202.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $151,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

