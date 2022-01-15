Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in December

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

SBLUY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Stabilus has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

