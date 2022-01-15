Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in December

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

SBLUY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Stabilus has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

