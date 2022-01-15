Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report $286.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.61 million and the lowest is $286.00 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $282.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. 63,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,744. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $134,294.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,802 shares of company stock worth $953,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

