State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 755 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.26.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

