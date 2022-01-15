State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 783 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coherent by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth about $88,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $259.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.85 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.29 and a 200-day moving average of $255.96.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.20.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

