State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 325,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,887,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 97.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.62.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HXL stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

